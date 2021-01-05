Happy New Year! (?) Yes, we all hope 2021 will be kinder to us than 2020 … but only time will tell. So this week: 2020 in the queer-view mirror and a look ahead into 2021 with national politics and legal reporter Lisa Keen. Live on-air 10pm Tuesday; Wednesday by clicking the play button.

2020 brought hardships on many fronts. Yet for LGBTQ people in the US, 2020 brought significant progress on some fronts, while bringing setbacks on others. Ms. Keen breaks down the top 2020 developments and assesses potential gains and losses for queer folk in 2021, including insights on Georgia's US Senate run-offs.

Our expert guest Lisa Keen joined Out in the Bay last November to share her expertise on our national elections and the US Supreme Court. She’s been covering politics and federal courts for four decades for LGBTQ news publications nationwide, including the Bay Area Reporter online and print newspaper based in San Francisco.