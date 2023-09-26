© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media
San Francisco to resume encampment sweeps after new court guidance

KALW | By Alastair Boone
Published September 26, 2023 at 4:39 PM PDT
A small tent encampment in San Francisco.
Lynn Friedman
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
A small tent encampment in San Francisco

Last September, the Coalition on Homelessness sued the City of San Francisco. They say the way the city manages homeless encampments violates state and federal laws, as well as its own policies, and the rights of homeless individuals themselves.

Their suit argues that San Francisco cites and arrests people who live on the street, and destroys their belongings, without first offering them adequate shelter.

The suit has come to rest on an argument about “involuntarily” homelessness. The new guidance from the Court says that specific individuals, who have declined offers of shelter, cannot be classified as “involuntarily” homeless. This paves the way for the city to sweep these individuals.

Many homeless people argue the available shelter is often inadequate. They cite concerns about safety, accessibility, and being forced to get rid of their possessions, or leave their partners in order to accept shelter.

Zal Shroff, acting legal director for the Lawyers’ Committee on Civil Rights, told the Chronicle the vast majority of unhoused people would accept shelter, if the available options were viable.

Mayor London Breed says the changes will not take effect immediately. She said in a statement that the changes will roll out over the next few weeks, after city employees are trained on how to proceed, based on the findings of the court.

Alastair Boone
Alastair Boone is the Co-Editor in Chief of Street Spirit newspaper, and a member of KALW's 2024 Audio Academy.
