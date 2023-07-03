© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Alameda County unanimously passes $4.1 billion budget

KALW | By Quinn Nelson
Published July 3, 2023 at 3:28 PM PDT
The Alameda County Board of Supervisors seal.
County of Alameda
/
County of Alameda
The Alameda County Board of Supervisors seal.

The new $4.1 billion Alameda County budget doubles down on some of the county’s previous investments, like funding for social services and infrastructure. The approved budget — which closed a $54 million budget gap — also sets aside more than $40 million to the Office of Homeless Care and Coordination, and $47 million in affordable housing bonds projects.

In their meeting on Thursday, county supervisors also approved three last-minute budget directives — which may provide future funding for Hayward's St. Rose hospital, the Tri-Valley Haven domestic violence shelter, and behavioral health initiatives.

In her presentation to the board, County Administrator Susan Muranishi also emphasized the challenges facing the county ahead, like possible recession and loss of federal funding because of a gridlocked Congress.

Tags
Politics & Government Bay Area News
Quinn Nelson
Quinn is currently a sophomore at Amherst College, where she takes classes in history, Spanish, economics, and philosophy. She got introduced to radio through her college radio station and was lucky enough to be an intern in the KRCB newsroom last summer.
See stories by Quinn Nelson