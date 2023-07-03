Alameda County unanimously passes $4.1 billion budget

The new $4.1 billion Alameda County budget doubles down on some of the county’s previous investments, like funding for social services and infrastructure. The approved budget — which closed a $54 million budget gap — also sets aside more than $40 million to the Office of Homeless Care and Coordination, and $47 million in affordable housing bonds projects.

In their meeting on Thursday, county supervisors also approved three last-minute budget directives — which may provide future funding for Hayward's St. Rose hospital, the Tri-Valley Haven domestic violence shelter, and behavioral health initiatives.

In her presentation to the board, County Administrator Susan Muranishi also emphasized the challenges facing the county ahead, like possible recession and loss of federal funding because of a gridlocked Congress.