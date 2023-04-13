‘Supes’ remote comment policy rescinded

Eight of the city's 11 supervisors voted on a meeting rules amendment that would preserve the board's interim policy, which first came about during COVID-19 shutdowns, to allow unlimited remote public comment at meetings.

Though seven supervisors voted "yes", the motion failed since it required eight votes to be approved.

Three supervisors -- all who have previously voted to keep remote public comment -- were unavailable to attend Wednesday morning's rescheduled meeting. The meeting was delayed a day after a cable box was vandalized downtown, which prevented the scheduled meeting Tuesday from being broadcast live on its cable channels.

Board president Aaron Peskin made a motion to rescind the item. It is still possible to bring up the proposed amendment at a later meeting.