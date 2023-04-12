Supporters rally to end Oakland eviction moratorium

About 30 people rallied outside 1425 Harrison St., a rental property owned by FPI Management, which organizers said was sued in 2021 for allegedly harassing and discriminating against tenants.

The City Council's proposal goes before the council's Community and Economic Development Committee later Tuesday at a special meeting.

Leah Simon-Weisberg, the legal director for the ACCE Institute – whose mission is to improve the lives of underserved California residents – said the proposal before the council will close loopholes that are allowing property owners to make money from evictions.

The eviction moratorium will end Sept. 1st, if it is approved by the full council. The proposal is being put forward by Councilmembers Nikki Fortunato Bas and Dan Kalb, who is running for state Senate.

But before the moratorium ends, property owners can evict tenants who don't pay rent unless the pandemic is the reason. That provision, which would begin May 2nd, would be applicable to nonpayment of rent from May 2023 forward.

The council's proposal also allows property owners to evict tenants starting May 2nd, if they or a qualified relative is going to move into the unit. The provision applies to property owners who own only one residential rental unit in Oakland.