San Jose set for audit of homeless spending

The state's Joint Legislative Audit Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the audit proposed by Cortese last year. The San Jose Spotlight reports the California State Auditor will review the success rate of various state and local programs--including Project Homekey--in addition to how cities like San Jose have spent state and federal funding to reduce homelessness.

"It's certainly not about going after any city," Cortese said during the meeting. "It's not an indictment, it's an audit."

Gail Osmer, an advocate for unhoused people, said during the meeting that the audit is essential to helping the thousands of homeless residents suffering in San Jose. Many of her friends have been waiting years to access any form of shelter or housing, she said.

"This issue is bigger than any of us. It is about ensuring transparency in our policy and funding solutions," Osmer said. "It is about our unhoused neighbors, and how you can make their lives a little bit better."

San Jose has roughly 6,650 homeless residents, according to a count conducted last year. The current homeless population in the city is the largest San Jose has seen in 13 years.

Cortese said he was moved to request an audit of San Jose's use of homeless funds after witnessing the living conditions at a large homeless camp in Columbus Park that has since been swept. He hopes the audit will be complete by September.