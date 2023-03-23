Three SF “Supes” back reparations proposal

Supervisor Shamann Walton announced at Tuesday's board meeting that the supplemental appropriation would use general reserve dollars to create an office of reparations, which would be tasked with rectifying the systemic racism that Black San Franciscans have endured for decades.

In a statement, Walton added, "By moving forward with resources to prepare for receiving the final plan from the African American Reparations Advisory Committee, we as a Board are demonstrating a true commitment to reparations by creating tangible solutions through resources.”

The proposal, also backed by supervisors Dean Preston and Hillary Ronen, comes after city supervisors unanimously expressed interest in reparations work last week after hearing more than 100 recommendations from an advisory committee.

Some of the ideas mentioned last week included paying $5 million to every eligible Black adult, relieving personal debt and tax burdens, and guaranteeing annual incomes of $97,000.

Other potential action items were offering free health care, supporting Black-owned businesses and including Black history and culture in public school lesson plans.

The first-in-the-nation plan will be discussed further after its final draft is released this summer. Supervisors still have room to modify or reject recommendations brought by the advisory committee.

Adopting any of the recommendations would make San Francisco the first major city in the country to provide reparations.