Floods from storm snarl Bay Area highways, cause delays

The San Jose Mercury News reported the California Highway Patrol shut down all lanes of I-880 in both directions late Sunday morning after flooding from a canal overflow turned the freeway into a small river.

The CHP announced the full closure in both directions just before noon.

Also Sunday, authorities closed a stretch of Highway 1 in Monterey County for Salinas to Highway 129 because of the flooding associated with the breached levee on the Pajaro River.Highway 84 was closed by authories in both directions from Portola Road to Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County.

On Friday, intense rains and a failed water pump produced flooding on Interstate 580 in Oakland and closed the freeway from the 35th Avenue exit to the High Street exit.In Marin County, authorities activated warming shelters ahead of more rain forecast for today and Tuesday.