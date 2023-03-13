© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Politics & Government

Floods from storm snarl Bay Area highways, cause delays

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published March 13, 2023 at 3:15 PM PDT
sf wet morning thomas hawk.jpg
Thomas Hawk
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
A rainswept San Francisco Embarcadero

The San Jose Mercury News reported the California Highway Patrol shut down all lanes of I-880 in both directions late Sunday morning after flooding from a canal overflow turned the freeway into a small river.

The CHP announced the full closure in both directions just before noon.

Also Sunday, authorities closed a stretch of Highway 1 in Monterey County for Salinas to Highway 129 because of the flooding associated with the breached levee on the Pajaro River.Highway 84 was closed by authories in both directions from Portola Road to Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County.

On Friday, intense rains and a failed water pump produced flooding on Interstate 580 in Oakland and closed the freeway from the 35th Avenue exit to the High Street exit.In Marin County, authorities activated warming shelters ahead of more rain forecast for today and Tuesday.

The National Weather Service forecast for the Greater Bay Area calls for showers and thunderstorms to sweep through the area at least through Tuesday night.

