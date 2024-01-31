Your Legal Rights 1/31/24

Whether the guy who jumps from behind the fence and scares your kids, the guy who tears down your decorations and threatens your life, or the lady who calls the police when your kids walk by just going to the park, many of us have had difficult neighbors at one time or another.

What are some of the tools you can use? Does the city, or do the police, have a role? When should you go it alone? Might you get an attorney?

Tonight on Your Legal Rights, YLR host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by Municipal Attorney Lance Bayer and East Bay attorney Nabiel Ahmed, who helps his clients obtain or resist restraining orders.

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Please call us, toll-free, at (866) 798-8255.