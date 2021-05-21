What Works: Trailer

In the past year, COVID-19 hit some communities harder than others. Those neighborhoods that suffered the most have long faced racial and health inequities. People stepped up to help their neighbors in this time of need. We’re going to introduce you to some of them. Like, Gwendolyn Brooks, who runs an organization that feeds and houses Bayview residents, Lena Potts who works with youth in East Palo Alto, and K. Patrice Williams who launched a TV show out of her house in Fairfield — to name a few.

These are the stories of trailblazing leaders and groups who banded together to lift people up during the most difficult of times.