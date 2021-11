First comes Halloween, and a few days later is Diwali (the Festival of Lights) and in between is Bhoot Chaturdashi! When the doors between this world and the next creak open…..

You can find the book “Ghosts, Monsters, and Demons in India” here: https://www.amazon.com/Ghosts-Monsters-Demons-Furcifer-Bhairav/dp/9380636474