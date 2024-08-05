Covid-19 Update / Culinary Culture In A Shell / Fire, Rain And Abalone
COVID-19’s on the rise in The Bay Area so in today's episode we get an update from a UCSF infectious disease specialist. Then, we hear how abalone went from a staple on Bay Area menus to a rare delicacy. And, we learn how scientists are protecting wild abalone after a landslide destroyed their habitat.
- COVID-19 makes another resurgence in the Bay Area
- Meet the people who keep abalone on the menu of local culinary culture
- Fire, rain and abalone