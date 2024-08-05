© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

Covid-19 Update / Culinary Culture In A Shell / Fire, Rain And Abalone

Published August 5, 2024 at 3:00 AM PDT
Michaela Seah
Johnny’s abalone set up

COVID-19’s on the rise in The Bay Area so in today's episode we get an update from a UCSF infectious disease specialist. Then, we hear how abalone went from a staple on Bay Area menus to a rare delicacy. And, we learn how scientists are protecting wild abalone after a landslide destroyed their habitat.

