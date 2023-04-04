Fire, rain and abalone

This story aired in the April 4, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Severe wildfires followed by heavy winter rains are a recipe for landslides here in California. And those landslides can put lives in danger, even the lives of creatures that live underwater. Two years ago, a landslide on the Big Sur coast ended up covering an endangered abalone species’ habitat. In this story, we follow the scientists as they discover the damage and try to find safer habitat for marine snails harmed by a changing climate.