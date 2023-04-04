© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Climate
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Fire, rain and abalone

KALW | By Anne Marshall-Chalmers
Published April 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Anne Marshall-Chalmers
More than a year after returning black abalone to the wild, Wendy Bragg and her team try to locate the marine snails and assess how they're adjusting.

This story aired in the April 4, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Severe wildfires followed by heavy winter rains are a recipe for landslides here in California. And those landslides can put lives in danger, even the lives of creatures that live underwater. Two years ago, a landslide on the Big Sur coast ended up covering an endangered abalone species’ habitat. In this story, we follow the scientists as they discover the damage and try to find safer habitat for marine snails harmed by a changing climate.

Click the play button above to listen to this story.

