COVID-19 makes another resurgence in the Bay Area

Just when you may have thought concerns over the coronavirus were a distant memory, the virus is making a comeback in the Bay Area and across the nation. The mass vaccinations four years ago slowed the spread of the disease, but only after more than 110 million confirmed cases and an estimated 1.2 million deaths.

Since the nationwide lockdown was lifted and public health restrictions were relaxed or eliminated altogether, the virus, itself, has continued to adapt. In San Francisco, like the rest of the nation, COVID positive tests, hospitalizations and deaths are once again on the rise. The culprit this time is the FLIRT variant. Today, I speak with Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a professor at UCSF's Health Division of Infectious Diseases, about the COVID-19 resurgence and what can be done to curb it.

