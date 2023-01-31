Uncuffed: Grocery shopping in prison? That's possible in Norway

When you hear about prison and criminal justice reform in California these days, you’ll hear about things like reducing overcrowding, dismantling the death penalty, changing the Three Strikes sentencing law. And you’ll also hear about Norway. Norwegian prisons are unique –– everything from their design and architecture to the length of sentences, to how guards are trained to treat incarcerated people. It’s one of the reasons why California officials are looking to Norway as an example for change. There was even a recent assembly bill dubbed the “ Norway Prison Bill ,” which would have created a job training program modeled after prisons in Norway. So, when some of the Uncuffed team got the opportunity to travel to Norway to see how prisons work over there, they wanted to share what they learned.

