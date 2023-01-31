A Prison From Another Planet

In conversations about prison reform in California these days, you might hear about reducing overcrowding, dismantling the death penalty, and changing the Three Strikes sentencing law. You also might hear about Norway.

Norwegian prisons are unique — in everything from their design and architecture to the length of sentences, to how guards are trained to treat incarcerated people. It’s one of the reasons why California officials are looking to Norway as an example for change.

There was even a recent assembly bill dubbed the “ Norway Prison Bill ,” which would have created a job training program modeled after prisons in Norway.

Last summer, some formerly incarcerated graduates of the Uncuffed program traveled to Norway to see how prisons work over there.

Here's what they found, and how the men at San Quentin reacted when they heard the tape.

"These guys are still in prison, no matter how we look at it, they're still in prison, but it looks like they try to make their lives as easy as possible." Isiah Daniels

This piece was brought to you from the team at Uncuffed. Special thanks to Amend at UCSF, Røver Radion, and all the Uncuffed donors who helped make this trip to Norway possible. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content from the inside is approved by an information officer.