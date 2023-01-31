© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_Uncuffed_1400_art.png
Uncuffed

A Prison From Another Planet

By Greg Eskridge,
Tommy "Shakur" RossJuan HainesRahsaan "New York" Thomas
Published January 31, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe
The Uncuffed crew gets ready to tour Halden Prison in Norway.
Ninna Gaensler-Debs KALW / Uncuffed
/

In conversations about prison reform in California these days, you might hear about reducing overcrowding, dismantling the death penalty, and changing the Three Strikes sentencing law. You also might hear about Norway.

Norwegian prisons are unique — in everything from their design and architecture to the length of sentences, to how guards are trained to treat incarcerated people. It’s one of the reasons why California officials are looking to Norway as an example for change.

There was even a recent assembly bill dubbed the “Norway Prison Bill,” which would have created a job training program modeled after prisons in Norway.

Last summer, some formerly incarcerated graduates of the Uncuffed program traveled to Norway to see how prisons work over there.

Here's what they found, and how the men at San Quentin reacted when they heard the tape.

"These guys are still in prison, no matter how we look at it, they're still in prison, but it looks like they try to make their lives as easy as possible."
Isiah Daniels

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.weareuncuffed.org 

This piece was brought to you from the team at Uncuffed. Special thanks to Amend at UCSF, Røver Radion, and all the Uncuffed donors who helped make this trip to Norway possible. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content from the inside is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Uncuffed
Greg Eskridge
Producer for Uncuffed at San Quentin Radio
See stories by Greg Eskridge
Tommy "Shakur" Ross
Thomas "Shakur" Ross is a producer of KALW's Uncuffed, presenting stories that show the humanity of incarcerated people.
See stories by Tommy "Shakur" Ross
Juan Haines
See stories by Juan Haines
Rahsaan "New York" Thomas
See stories by Rahsaan "New York" Thomas