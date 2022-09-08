© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Athletic Activism / Flower Piano / New Arrivals: Monica Wesolowska

Published September 8, 2022 at 4:57 PM PDT
Today, we learn how 50 years before Colin Kaepernick took a knee to protest racial injustice, Oakland's Bill Russell took a stand against Jim Crow. We’ll hear from author David Steele about his latest book, on the long history of activism by athletes in major sports. Then we revisit a San Francisco musical tradition. And, we’ll listen to a reading from Berkeley author Monica Wesolowska. With local music from The Ironsides.

