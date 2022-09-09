© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Athletic Activism: Before Kaepernick and beyond

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published September 9, 2022 at 4:57 PM PDT
David Steele, author of, "It Was Always A Choice."

The National Football League kicks off its regular season this week. This week also marks the sixth season where former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is without a team, still in virtual exile since he took a well-publicized knee on the sideline to protest police brutality. Kaepernick's story is only part of a long history of political activism by athletes, as chronicled in a new book by veteran sportswriter David Steele, entitled, "It Was Always A Choice." KALW's news editor Sunni Khalid spoke with David Steele.

Sunni Khalid
