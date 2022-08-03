Declaration Of Emergency / Cesar Chavez's Hope And Struggle / New Arrivals: Barbara Graham

Last week, San Francisco became the first major American city to declare a public health emergency for monkeypox, evoking fears of a previous epidemic from almost 40 years ago. Today, we speak with an expert on infectious disease about reducing the spread of monkeypox in the Bay Area. Then, we hear the history behind the United Farm Workers, the rise of the union founded by Cesar Chavez and its fall, as one historian describes it. And, we’ll listen to a reading from West Marin author Barbara Graham.

