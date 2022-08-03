Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
San Francisco and California brace for monkeypox
On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a public health emergency in California over the monkeypox epidemic. While last week, San Francisco became the first major U.S. city to do so. Sunni Khalid spoke with Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease expert at UCSF, about monkeypox and what can be done to reduce its spread in the Bay Area.