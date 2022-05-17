© 2021 KALW
Crosscurrents logo 2021
Crosscurrents

Air Guitar Championships / Dave Haaz-Baroque / 80 Over 80: Brenda Joyce

Published May 17, 2022 at 4:05 PM PDT
Today, we hear how San Francisco’s regional Air Guitar championships let people become a rock star without an instrument. Then, we speak with a puppeteer who has their own unique style of puppetry. And, we’ll speak with a senior who defied expectations by living a life that is truly her own.

