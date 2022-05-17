© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Arts & Culture
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Puppeteer Dave Haaz-Baroque gives life to other-worldly puppet creatures

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published May 17, 2022 at 5:00 PM PDT
Dave Haaz-Baroque
Puppeteer Dave Haaz-Baroque with one of his puppets

Using latex and foam, Dave Haaz-Baroque creates other-worldly puppets of dinosaurs and creatures who may have a drink or two on stage and can get raunchy with the audience. His characters have become popular amongst Bay Area audiences – appearing at the Edwardian Ball, SF Oasis, and Kat Robichaud’s Misfit Cabaret. Dave is the founder of Shadow Circus Creature Theatre, a puppetry troupe.

I try to make something that is still whimsical but is a little more realistic in terms of tone. Rather than a fluffy sort of Sesame style puppetry.
Dave Haaz-Baroque

Catch him with his puppets on stage this weekend, at the Kat Robichaud’s Misfit Cabaret Summer Camp show at the Alcazar Theatre in San Francisco.

This interview was produced with help from Porfirio Rangel.

Arts & Culture Crosscurrents
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
