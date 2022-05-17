Puppeteer Dave Haaz-Baroque gives life to other-worldly puppet creatures

Using latex and foam, Dave Haaz-Baroque creates other-worldly puppets of dinosaurs and creatures who may have a drink or two on stage and can get raunchy with the audience. His characters have become popular amongst Bay Area audiences – appearing at the Edwardian Ball, SF Oasis, and Kat Robichaud’s Misfit Cabaret. Dave is the founder of Shadow Circus Creature Theatre, a puppetry troupe.

I try to make something that is still whimsical but is a little more realistic in terms of tone. Rather than a fluffy sort of Sesame style puppetry. Dave Haaz-Baroque

Catch him with his puppets on stage this weekend, at the Kat Robichaud’s Misfit Cabaret Summer Camp show at the Alcazar Theatre in San Francisco.

This interview was produced with help from Porfirio Rangel.