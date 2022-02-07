© 2021 KALW
Criminalizing mental illness, part 1 (rebroadcast)

Published February 7, 2022 at 4:58 PM PST
The Society of Professional Journalists have announced their award winners for excellence in journalism for stories done in 2021, and we are proud to say that KALW took home four awards. In honor of the incredible work that has been recognized, we will revisit some of the award winning stories. We begin with the winner of the best audio story for explanatory journalism. It’s an investigation into the intersection of mental health care and incarceration.

