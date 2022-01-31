DeLIVER van / Street medicine / Hey Area: Redwood city's slogan / New Arrivals: Mary Roach
Today we hear about thousands of San Franciscans that live with untreated hepatitis C and how a mobile van is breaking down barriers to provide treatment. Then, we learn about another Bay area mobile health team that brings medication to people with addiction and living on the streets. Then, we answer a listener’s question about Redwood City’s slogan. And, we’ll hear a reading from Oakland author, Mary Roach.
- Hep C treatment van makes cure accessible to those who need it most.
- East Bay doctor brings opioid addiction treatment to the streets.
- Hey Area: Why is Redwood City's slogan 'Climate Best by Government Test'?
- New Arrivals: Mary Roach
Hey Area is a collaborative reporting project of KALW News. Audience members submit questions about the Bay Area and our reporters look for the answers. You can submit questions here.