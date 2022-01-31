© 2021 KALW
DeLIVER van / Street medicine / Hey Area: Redwood city's slogan / New Arrivals: Mary Roach

Published January 31, 2022 at 5:12 PM PST
Today we hear about thousands of San Franciscans that live with untreated hepatitis C and how a mobile van is breaking down barriers to provide treatment. Then, we learn about another Bay area mobile health team that brings medication to people with addiction and living on the streets. Then, we answer a listener’s question about Redwood City’s slogan. And, we’ll hear a reading from Oakland author, Mary Roach.

Hey Area is a collaborative reporting project of KALW News. Audience members submit questions about the Bay Area and our reporters look for the answers. You can submit questions here.

