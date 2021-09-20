© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents-Logo.png
Crosscurrents

Guerilla Art Projection / Director Of Barbara Lee Documentary / New Arrivals: Jennifer Worley

Published September 20, 2021 at 5:21 PM PDT

Today, we talk about the guerilla art installations that went up across the Bay Area last spring. We will learn more about the Dear America project and why a group of Bay Area artists staged guerilla installations on buildings across the city. Then, we hear about how a documentary on Congresswoman Barbara Lee gives viewers insight into her personal life and her rise to Capitol Hill. And, we listen as a San Francisco author reads from her memoir.

Crosscurrents