Guerilla Art Projection / Director Of Barbara Lee Documentary / New Arrivals: Jennifer Worley
Today, we talk about the guerilla art installations that went up across the Bay Area last spring. We will learn more about the Dear America project and why a group of Bay Area artists staged guerilla installations on buildings across the city. Then, we hear about how a documentary on Congresswoman Barbara Lee gives viewers insight into her personal life and her rise to Capitol Hill. And, we listen as a San Francisco author reads from her memoir.