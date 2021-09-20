Guerilla Projection Creates Monuments of Light Against Anti-Asian Racism

Artists started projecting on buildings as early as the 1970s . Occupy Wall Street also famously projected on buildings across New York City. But for Chan, the Dear America project owes at least as much to protestors toppling monuments throughout the last year.

I see this project as creating monuments of light. It definitely is influenced by the dialogue we're having right now about who gets to be on a monument. Christy Chan

After the mass murder at an Asian-owned spa in Atlanta Georgia, Oakland-based artist Christy Chan launched the Dear America project . Alongside a team of volunteers, she projected images without permission at ten sites across the Bay Area. KALW’S Katherine Simpson was there for their final installation--staged with permission at Villa Montalvo in Saratoga.

For the final guerilla installation , the team projected on San Jose’s City Hall. It’s an 18-story tower of concrete and glass, looming over a wide concrete plaza. Chan’s thin -- and fairly tall with long, wavy hair and bangs that scrape her eyes -- she’s in her 40s.

Other activists had warned Chan that security might be tight.

“So we pull up and luck as you have it, there's a parking spot right in front of where I wanted to project. And so that's great, because then you don't have to haul your equipment very far. So, we get all the equipment out of my car. And we decide which spot we're going to project from,” said Chan, “I really am anticipating and I said this to my team, too. I said we might only be here for a short time. I'm not that optimistic about the spot, but let's just give it a try.”

The team projected off the Santa Clara Street side of the building during a classic cars event.

While Chan managed the volunteers, Michael Mersereau was busy running the projector. Once the equipment was set up, a set of fists, with long red nails appear over a blue background. Red mandarin characters on the image translate “We are one family.”

Meserau started to notice people gathering to watch the images change to white text-based designs reading “ The reason there are so few people of color on our monuments is because America white washes its history” and “how do you profit from this unceded Muwekma Ohlone Land, erased Chinatowns and displaced histories?”

“There was also a like group of cars just circling around. And so there was like this slowdown in traffic. And when looking up, you had to really kind of tilt your head because we're at such a short distance from the building itself. So that it was a very much like, this kind of moment where people didn't realize there was something up there. And they would walk and they would walk and then like their necks would turn up and then they would just see the bottom of the projection,” said Mersereau.

Chan noticed people craning their necks and lying on the curb to see the projection around the 10th floor.

Chan said she has back problems herself from hauling film equipment so she suggested they lower the projection so passerbys wouldn’t have to crane their necks.

Isaiah Plaza Dear America Project at Villa Montalvo Triptych: “Jiayou” and “We Are One Family” Artwork by Jenifer K Wofford and Cathy Lu

After watching hate crimes against Asian Americans increase over the course of the Trump administration and seeing the media cover the Atlanta shootings, Chan was tired of sitting inside.

“Dear America was conceived, I think, four days after. And normally on past public art projects, I might spend easily a year or even two years fundraising, organizing partnerships,” Chan said in her speech during the closing event at Montalvo, “And with this, I just thought, I don't want to wait. I don't want to wait for someone to give me permission. And as someone who was censored fairly recently, I thought I do not want someone gatekeeping. What I want to say or what I want to help other artists say white supremacy doesn't operate on a grant cycle. So I decided neither can I.”

Chan would load up her Honda Fit, filling every nook with a projector and a portable battery. Mesereau would help set up.

“You have, however long sunset is,” to set up the projection said Merserau, “And then you also have to like, usually we'd...stop at around 11 or 10:30 is our normal stopping time. And you're also on guard too, because you got to watch for things.”

Meanwhile, Chan and the rest of the team are on the lookout for any pushback from security guards and passersby.

“Oftentimes, the security person say, ‘Okay, well, you can be out here a little bit longer, but I'm not supposed to have someone out here. So Just, you know, don't be out here too long,’” Chan said, “Or they would actually make suggestions...there was one security guard who told us, you know what, I'm not supposed to let anyone in this area. But if you just go right there, then that's not our purview. So just go right there.”

Nearly all of the installations were staged without permission from any authorities. The team wouldn’t even disclose the location, leaving clues on their Instagram page instead.

But for the final event, the team worked with leadership to project on Villa Montalvo in Saratoga, the former summer home of former San Francisco Mayor James Phelan. He ran for US Senate in 1920 with the slogan, “Keep California White.”

Alina Dennis Dear America Project at Villa Montalvo “White Supremacy is the Original Cancel Culture” Artwork by Christy Chan

It was the perfect, ironic, location for a project about taking up space.

Michelle Gunther attended the event. She’s Singaporean and grew up in San Diego. She brought her aunt in law to the event which she described as “emotional” and “surreal.”

“We're walking around, people put on this big event, and I feel safe here too. Which was a weird feeling. I didn't realize that I would come to a place and suddenly realize like, I don't think I'm gonna have to worry about what I look like or not fitting in, or sticking out or being stereotyped,” she said of experiencing the projections at Montalvo.

Chan is hoping to dig deeper into the history of anti-Asian racism and find more community partners.

“I don't know what exactly the next phase of Dear America looks like. But I think from where I stand, it's about continuing to make the invisible visible, and unapologetically taking up space,” she said, “what happened with the first phase was everyone who wanted to get in the car, I said, Get in the car. And that's how I plan to approach the next phase as well.”

Although the project is done for now, Chan is already thinking of ways to continue. She says arts and cultural organizations have expressed interest in taking it further.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story stated incorrectly that Christy Chan is in her 30s. Chan is in her 40s.

