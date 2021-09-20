© 2021 KALW
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Click here to listen to full episodes.

Abby Ginzberg on What She Learned Directing the Rep. Barbara Lee Documentary

KALW | By Jenee Darden
Published September 20, 2021 at 5:23 PM PDT
Abby Ginzberg
Abby Ginzberg, director of "Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power"

Twenty years ago this month, Oakland Congresswoman Barbara Lee cast the lone vote to not invade Afghanistan following the 9/11 attacks. Those who disagreed with her vote treated her like a pariah. Ironically, a documentary about Lee has been released around the time U.S. troops began withdrawing from Afghanistan.

Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power chronicles Lee from her childhood years in segregated Texas to her rise in Congress. Viewers learn more personal things about the private politician. The film’s director Abby Ginzberg shares what she learned about Rep. Lee.

Stream the film on iTunes and Amazon Prime.

Jenee Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She hosts the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds and covers East Oakland for KALW. Jenee has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
