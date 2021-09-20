Abby Ginzberg on What She Learned Directing the Rep. Barbara Lee Documentary

Twenty years ago this month, Oakland Congresswoman Barbara Lee cast the lone vote to not invade Afghanistan following the 9/11 attacks. Those who disagreed with her vote treated her like a pariah. Ironically, a documentary about Lee has been released around the time U.S. troops began withdrawing from Afghanistan.

Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power chronicles Lee from her childhood years in segregated Texas to her rise in Congress. Viewers learn more personal things about the private politician. The film’s director Abby Ginzberg shares what she learned about Rep. Lee.

Stream the film on iTunes and Amazon Prime.