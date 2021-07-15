Angel Island History / Anna Sale On Difficult Conversations / New Arrivals

Today, we visit an island in the San Francisco Bay where the walls can talk… and they tell a tragic story. It's secret that unlocked a new life for the historic immigration station at Angel Island. Then, Anna Sale joins us to talk about how we can have those conversations that we typically avoid. And, we hear a reading from Oakland author Elizabeth Gonzalez James's new novel.

Plus, catch a snippet from Bay Area comedian Jackie Keliiaa ahead of her show this weekend. She is one of five comedians on the bill this Saturday at the Cal Shakes Amphitheater for the show Good Medicine: A Night of Live Native Stand-Up.