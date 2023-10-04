Empowering girls to be Rebel Girls

October 11, marks the International Day of The Girl Child. So ahead of the day, we wanted to look into an organization that celebrates girls and girlhood - and was founded here in the Bay Area.

Rebel Girlsis all about girl empowerment. They use stories, video, books, and audio — to inspire girls. It’s behind the well known Rebel Girls book franchise often taught in schools.

KALW's Hana Baba remembers her daughter reading them in school — biographies about woman role models — scientists, authors, playwrights. All of them real stories about real women, not fairytales. And they just releaed a new book called Dear Rebel — where they asked 145 women to share with young girls their wisdom through letters, poetry, and just messages of encouragement. We are proud to say that also included Hana, sharing a family recipe that was handed down to her from her mom that she is handing down to my daughters..

Hana spoke with Rebel Girls CEO Jes Wolfe about their mission and she began by asking her about an iconic San Francisco Rebel Girl we recently lost — the late Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Rebel Girls Hana's family recipe

This interview aired in the October 4, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.