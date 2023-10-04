© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Empowering girls to be Rebel Girls

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published October 4, 2023 at 3:00 AM PDT
Dear Rebel book released by the Rebel Girl organization
Rebel Girl
Dear Rebel book released by the Rebel Girl organization

October 11, marks the International Day of The Girl Child. So ahead of the day, we wanted to look into an organization that celebrates girls and girlhood - and was founded here in the Bay Area.

Rebel Girlsis all about girl empowerment. They use stories, video, books, and audio — to inspire girls. It’s behind the well known Rebel Girls book franchise often taught in schools.

KALW's Hana Baba remembers her daughter reading them in school — biographies about woman role models — scientists, authors, playwrights. All of them real stories about real women, not fairytales. And they just releaed a new book called Dear Rebel — where they asked 145 women to share with young girls their wisdom through letters, poetry, and just messages of encouragement. We are proud to say that also included Hana, sharing a family recipe that was handed down to her from her mom that she is handing down to my daughters..

Hana spoke with Rebel Girls CEO Jes Wolfe about their mission and she began by asking her about an iconic San Francisco Rebel Girl we recently lost — the late Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Hana's family recipe
Rebel Girls
Hana's family recipe

This interview aired in the October 4, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Personal Stories Crosscurrents
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
