My name is Sydney Fishman and I am excited to be training with the 2022 KALW News Summer Training Program. I am a recent graduate of the NYU Graduate School of Journalism and have been honing my skills in audio editing and production. I recently relocated to Oakland, where I produce audio and video for KCBS Radio's digital website. I love all things audio including podcasts, music, and radio. During my free time, I love to read, watch television, and take walks by Lake Merritt with my corgi, Coco.

