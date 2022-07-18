San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins fires 15 employees from her office prompting backlash

Some of the recently fired DA Office employees went on social media to say they were fired without reason.

Felony prosecutor Ryan Khojasteh had worked on juvenile reforms. He wrote on his Twitter last Friday that Jenkins fired him quickly over the phone. The list of laid-off staffers includes many who served under Boudin including his former chief of staff Kate Chatfield. Also fired-were former assistant chief of general crimes Tal Klement and communications director and policy advisor Rachel Marshall.

The DA also fired Managing Attorney Arcelia Hurtado , who had been the DA Office’s representative on the Innocence Commission, which investigates wrongful convictions. Jenkins recently told KQED Radio she supports the continuation of the program.

KALW reached out to several people on the Innocence Commission but did not hear back in time for this story.