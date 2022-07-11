© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

The ‘King Tides’ bringing minor coastal flooding to San Francisco

KALW | By Sydney Fishman
Published July 11, 2022 at 2:26 PM PDT
Water from a "king tide" floods a staircase along the Embarcadero in San Francisco in January 2017.
Jeff Chiu
/
Jeff Chiu
Water from a "king tide" floods a staircase along the Embarcadero in San Francisco in January 2017.

The National Weather Service has issued an advisory that King Tides will cause minor flooding to coastal areas of the San Francisco shoreline starting Monday night and will continue to Friday, with the highest tide expected after midnight on Thursday.

The flooding is expected to begin tonight at 8 p.m.

King Tides are the highest predicted tides of the year in a coastal region and normally occur only once or twice a year – when the moon is closest to the earth. The event usually takes place from January to December, but can also take place during the summer.

High tides are expected on the entire Pacific Coast, but will specifically impact San Francisco, the North Bay, and areas in the East Bay, like the Berkeley Marina. Residents should review tidal levels before going to local beaches or coastal areas.

KALW News
Sydney Fishman
Sydney Fishman is in the 2022 KALW News Summer Training Program. She is a producer for Crosscurrents.
