The ‘King Tides’ bringing minor coastal flooding to San Francisco

The National Weather Service has issued an advisory that King Tides will cause minor flooding to coastal areas of the San Francisco shoreline starting Monday night and will continue to Friday , with the highest tide expected after midnight on Thursday.

The flooding is expected to begin tonight at 8 p.m.

King Tides are the highest predicted tides of the year in a coastal region and normally occur only once or twice a year – when the moon is closest to the earth . The event usually takes place from January to December, but can also take place during the summer.