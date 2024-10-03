Leon MorimotoReporting Fellow
Leon Morimoto is from California, born in San Jose, and is of Japanese and Chicano descent. He has a Bachelor of Science in Audio Engineering with a focus on Post-Production. He's been producing music since 2001 and had a presence during the advent of the internet beat scene under the moniker JOOB 森本. Current preoccupations include (but are not limited to) Late 60's Soul music, contemporary cultural arts, local indigenous history, and collecting vintage t-shirts and cassette tapes.
