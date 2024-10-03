San Jose expands capacity at ‘tiny home’ complex

The Rue Ferrari Tiny Home grounds in South San Jose is set to become the largest such complex in the city.

San Jose Spotlight reports the existing 82 tiny home units will increase by more than a hundred – more than doubling its capacity to house up to 270 individuals. Each unit will contain its own private bathroom and the grounds will have a communal kitchen and shared space for laundry .

The site is also planned to have a dog park, a picnic area, and additional storage space. Construction is estimated to cost more than $30 million dollars for the new units and amenities . It’s one of six interim housing locations in the city’s plan to add 784 beds, to transition once homeless individuals into permanent housing within the year.

Last December, the San Jose City Council unanimously approved the plans, but council members have since been vocal over rising operating costs.

