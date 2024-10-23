Walmart settles hazardous waste suit

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a resolution to address allegations that Walmart illegally disposed of hazardous waste.

Multiple California counties were involved In the lawsuit . Bay City News reports that stores allegedly disposed of hazardous waste, medical waste, and customer records containing personal information in landfills.

The retail giant agreed to a $7.5 million settlement on Tuesday.

In addition, Walmart is now required to hire an independent auditor. They will oversee three audits every year for the next four years. Attorney General Bonta says Walmart has taken significant steps to prevent such disposals from happening in the future.

