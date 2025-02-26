The Planets are lining up in the February night sky
A celestial event this Friday evening will offer the opportunity to see a "parade" of the seven other planets in our solar system.
The planets have aligned over the last month.
According to NASA, five planets - Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn - will be visible without any optical assistance. To catch Neptune and Uranus though, you'll need the help of a telescope.
As the planets have fallen in line, many star parties have taken place, however the best time to see all seven planets will be shortly after sunset this Friday. The next time they’ll all be visible is in fifteen years - in September of 2040.