Harley DuBois

HARLEY K. DUBOIS (Vice Chair) is a founding Board Member and serves as the Chief Culture Officer for Burning Man Project. Harley’s expertise in project management, art facilitation, organizational culture, and city planning has made her an essential resource for the growth of Burning Man into a worldwide cultural and artistic movement. Harley is also a founding Board member of the Black Rock Arts Foundation, where she created the Grants to Artists program, now known as the Global Arts program.

For eight years Harley served as City Manager of Black Rock City, overseeing many practical aspects of the building and disappearance of the city, including Community Services, Life Safety, City Zoning, Sustainability, and Volunteerism.

She has also been deeply involved in the leadership of the fiduciary, legal, and staff development aspects of the entire organization, and has contributed substantially to the evolution of Burning Man from an event production company into a global arts and culture nonprofit inspiring positive social change.

In 2016, Harley was named a founding Board Member of the Nation of Makers, a nonprofit whose mission is to provide more Americans access to the spaces, communities, and tools to make more and consume less.

