Caring For Lesbian Icon Phyllis Lyon (rebroadcast)

It’s no surprise that San Francisco holds the title of having the most same-sex couples in the U.S. But do you know who the first couple to get married in the city was? Phyllis Lyon and her partner Del Martin. They were both well-known activists. For this Pride Month, we're revisiting a story from reporter Evan Roberts about Phyllis’s final days, and the community that came together to take care of this legendary queer elder.



This show was produced with help from Hussain Khan.