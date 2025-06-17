Invasive beetle threatens Bay Area oaks

Agriculture officials in Marin County are alerting property owners and arborists to be on the lookout for a tiny invasive beetle that attacks oak trees.

The Mediterranean oak borer is a tiny but destructive Ambrosia beetle. It tunnels into oak trees, sowing fungi which eventually digests the tree.

The beetle has been spreading rapidly in Northern California, and now, officials in Marin County are worried that their oaks are next.

Homeowners are being urged to monitor their trees. If you see a decline in leaf growth in one or more branches — or notice other symptoms of an infestation — you’re encouraged to consult with an arborist.

However, experts say the presence of the beetle is not a death sentence for every tree. They say a few ways to prevent an infestation is to give your oak trees enough water during drought years and prune damaged limbs.

