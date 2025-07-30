KALW Almanac - Wednesday July 30, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 30th of July of 2025,

July 30 is the 211th day of the year

154 days remain until the end of the year.

55 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 6:12:11 am

and sunset will be at 8:19:27 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 7 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:49 pm.

a TSUNAMI ADVISORY remains in effect for the California coast.

It's still a good idea to Stay away from the water!

The Moon is currently 32.5% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Friday the 1st of August

Today is....

Father-in-Law Day

International Day of Friendship

National Cheesecake Day

National Support Public Education Day

National Whistleblower Appreciation Day

Paperback Book Day

Share a Hug Day

World Day against Trafficking in Persons

World Snorkeling Day

Today is also....

Feast of the Throne (Morocco)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Vanuatu from the United Kingdom and France in 1980.

Día del Amigo (Paraguay)

Martyrs Day (South Sudan)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with.....

1751 – Maria Anna Mozart, Austrian pianist (died 1829)

1818 – Emily Brontë, English novelist and poet (died 1848)

1890 – Casey Stengel, American baseball player and manager (died 1975)

1929 – Sid Krofft, Canadian-American puppeteer and producer

1936 – Buddy Guy, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1939 – Peter Bogdanovich, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (died 2022)

1941 – Paul Anka, Canadian singer-songwriter and actor

1944 – Jimmy Cliff [Chambers], Jamaican reggae singer ("The Harder They Come"), born in St James, Colony of Jamaica

1947 – Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austrian-American bodybuilder, actor, and politician, 38th Governor of California

1948 – Jean Reno, Moroccan-French actor

1948 – Otis Taylor, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1949 – Duck Baker, American guitarist

1956 – Anita Hill, American lawyer and academic

1958 – Kate Bush, English singer-songwriter and producer

1961 – Laurence Fishburne, American actor and producer

1964 – Vivica A. Fox, American actress

1970 – Christopher Nolan, English-American director, producer, and screenwriter

1974 – Hilary Swank, American actress and producer

1980 – Seth Avett, American folk-rock singer-songwriter and musician

....and on this day in history....

762 – Baghdad is founded.

1865 – The steamboat Brother Jonathan sinks off the coast of Crescent City, California, killing 225 passengers, the deadliest shipwreck on the Pacific Coast of the U.S. at the time.

1930 – In Montevideo, Uruguay wins the first FIFA World Cup by beating Argentina.

1932 – Premiere of Walt Disney's Flowers and Trees, the first cartoon short to use Technicolor and the first Academy Award winning cartoon short.

1956 – A joint resolution of the U.S. Congress is signed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, authorizing In God We Trust as the U.S. national motto.

1962 – The Trans-Canada Highway, the then longest national highway in the world, is officially opened.

1965 – U.S. president Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Social Security Act of 1965 into law, establishing Medicare and Medicaid.

1974 – During the Watergate scandal: President Richard Nixon releases subpoenaed White House recordings after being ordered to do so by the Supreme Court of the United States.

1975 – Jimmy Hoffa disappears from the parking lot of the Machus Red Fox restaurant in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, at about 2:30 p.m. He is never seen or heard from again.

1978 – The 730: Okinawa Prefecture changes its traffic on the right-hand side of the road to the left-hand side.

1980 – Vanuatu gains independence.

1980 – Israel's Knesset passes the Jerusalem Law.

1981 – As many as 50,000 demonstrators, mostly women and children, took to the streets in Łódź to protest food ration shortages in Communist Poland.

2003 – In Mexico, the last 'old style' Volkswagen Beetle rolls off the assembly line.

2006 – The world's longest running music show Top of the Pops is broadcast for the last time on BBC Two. The show had aired for 42 years.