shaylyn martos (she/they) is a Gracie Award winning producer, host and GM examining the intersections of gender and Indigeneity in solutions-focused media. shaylyn managed and mentored BIPOC youth journalists as a producer in YR Media's newsroom; she was also the season 3 host of the climate advocacy podcast Inherited. They currently serve as an at-large board member of the SF-Bay Area chapter of AAJA. Previously, they were an AIR's New Voices Scholar, an NPR Next Generation Radio mentee, and a member of the inaugural early-career cohort of Chips Quinn Scholars.