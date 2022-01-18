SFUSD reaches agreement with unions on safety protocol

The agreement consists of the proposals made by the unions a week ago, according to Cassondra Curiel, president of United Educators of San Francisco.

The proposals agreed upon guarantees N95, KN95 or KF94 masks for all students and workers along with guaranteed weekly testing at all school district locations, including each district school, for all students and employees who request it.

Curiel added that 10 days of supplemental paid sick leave has also been agreed to so that employees who test positive for COVID-19 or have symptoms can stay home.

The agreement is between the school district and the following unions : International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers Local 21, San Francisco Building Trades Council, Service Employees International Union Local 1021, United Administrators of San Francisco Local 3 and United Educators of San Francisco.