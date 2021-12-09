Annual gun buyback event slated for this weekend in San Francisco

United Playaz will host its annual gun buyback event from 8 a.m. to noon at 1038 Howard St.

Representatives from the mayor's office, the San Francisco Police Department and community organizations will safely accept guns from people who no longer need them, according to the state Attorney General's Office.

People turning in guns will be offered $100 cash for handguns, rifles and shotguns, as well as $200 cash for automatic weapons.

United Playaz is a San Francisco-based violence prevention and youth development organization, according to its website.