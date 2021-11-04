Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
San Francisco has lowest share of kids of any major U.S. city
According to data from the 2020 census, San Francisco has the smallest share of children out of the 100 most populous cities in the US. In fact, we’ve seen the number of kids shrinking around the Bay Area for the past 20 years. What does this all mean for the future of the city? Data reporter Susie Nielson wrote about this for the San Francisco Chronicle. I asked her to explain what they found.
