© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
KALW_CCLogo_Master.jpg
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

San Francisco has lowest share of kids of any major U.S. city

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published November 4, 2021 at 2:50 PM PDT
640px-Kids_at_daycare.jpg
Grant Barrett
/
Kids at daycare

According to data from the 2020 census, San Francisco has the smallest share of children out of the 100 most populous cities in the US. In fact, we’ve seen the number of kids shrinking around the Bay Area for the past 20 years. What does this all mean for the future of the city? Data reporter Susie Nielson wrote about this for the San Francisco Chronicle. I asked her to explain what they found.

k6RuxNGT.png
Susie Neilson, SF Chronicle
2020 Census data on the Bay Area population

Click the play button above to listen to their conversation.

Tags

NewsCrosscurrents
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
See stories by Hana Baba