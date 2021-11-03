Tiny home village to open near Oakland's Lake Merritt.

As winter approaches here in the Bay Area, Oakland housing advocates and city officials are applauding a new tiny home village opening this month for people experiencing homelessness. It’s called Lakeview Village.

Compared with other city programs, Lakeview Village has some distinguishing features. Each tiny home will have electric heat, a locking door, and storage. The village will provide potable [POE-tah-bahl] water, showers, AND onsite security. And residents will also receive three meals per day.

Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas described the village as a QUOTE “ supportive shelter project ” UNQUOTE. That means that residents will receive health services, employment support, and housing assistance, among other things.

Lakeview Village will be managed by the non-profit Housing Consortium of the East Bay, and funded by the Federal Emergency COVID-19 Fund.