San Francisco reverses Reagan-era ban on LGBTQ data collection

On Tuesday, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to allow the City to collect sexual orientation demographic data from employees on a voluntary and confidential basis .

The new law repeals a longstanding ordinance that previously banned the city from surveying such data. It was originally enacted in1985 to protect LGBTQ City employees from potential stigma, discrimination, and harassment during the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Rafael Mandelman introduced the repeal during Pride Month in June. Breed said in a statement that the former ordinance, while once necessary, "has now outlived its purpose." Discrimination on the basis of HIV status, sexual orientation, and gender identity has since become legally prohibited at the city, state, and federal levels.

Mandelman, who is openly gay , said that demographic information will enable tracking of LGBTQ employees in citywide diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and support targeted strategies for LGBTQ recruitment .