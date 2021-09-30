Oracle Park Concession Workers Call Off Strike As Baseball Playoffs Near

News of Wednesday’s agreement halted plans for a major strike, authorized by a union vote after more than 20 ballpark food service workers tested positive for COVID-19 in July and August. This decision comes just days before the San Francisco Giants prepare to enter the Major League Baseball post-season .

The new deal between UNITE HERE Local 2, Oracle Park’s concession workers’ union, and Bon Appetit, the food service contractor for the Giants, includes an immediate three-dollars-an-hour pay raise. That’s the first for ballpark workers since 2018 , according to SFIST.

Along with an additional raise to seven-dollars-an-hour by 2024, the agreement calls for retroactive hazard pay, increased pension and healthcare benefits, and improved enforcement of mask requirements.

Notably, major COVID-19 safety measures remain in the hands of the San Francisco Giants . The team does not require spectators to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter Oracle Park. Masks, however, are required for fans at all concession and merchandise stands.