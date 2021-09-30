© 2021 KALW
News

Oracle Park Concession Workers Call Off Strike As Baseball Playoffs Near

KALW | By Sunni Khalid,
Ryan Howzell
Published September 30, 2021 at 12:09 PM PDT
UNITE HERE Local 2.jpg
Picasa
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Members of Oracle Park concession workers union, UNITE HERE, Local 2, at a recent protest.

News of Wednesday’s agreement halted plans for a major strike, authorized by a union vote after more than 20 ballpark food service workers tested positive for COVID-19 in July and August. This decision comes just days before the San Francisco Giants prepare to enter the Major League Baseball post-season.

The new deal between UNITE HERE Local 2, Oracle Park’s concession workers’ union, and Bon Appetit, the food service contractor for the Giants, includes an immediate three-dollars-an-hour pay raise. That’s the first for ballpark workers since 2018, according to SFIST.

Along with an additional raise to seven-dollars-an-hour by 2024, the agreement calls for retroactive hazard pay, increased pension and healthcare benefits, and improved enforcement of mask requirements.

Notably, major COVID-19 safety measures remain in the hands of the San Francisco Giants. The team does not require spectators to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter Oracle Park. Masks, however, are required for fans at all concession and merchandise stands.

The labor agreement is expected to pass by formal member vote Thursday and if approved, will run through March 2024.

Sunni Khalid
Ryan Howzell
Bay City News Service
