News

Bay Area Air District Announces $2.2M Settlement For Refinery Air Quality Violations

KALW | By Jasmine Ramirez,
Ben TrefnyBay City News Service
Published September 30, 2021 at 3:13 PM PDT
26061728131_58ede9b035_w.jpg
Ken Lund
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Oil refinery in Martinez, California.

Tesoro Refining & Marketing Company, previously named the Golden Eagle Refinery, received 58 notices of violation between 2014 and 2018. The refinery was cited for various permitting, record-keeping, and emission violations.

The fine will be paid by Tesoro, and its partner: the Marathon Petroleum Company. Officials from the air district said the settlement ensures that refineries continue to follow all state, local, and federal permit conditions to protect the health of our communities.

Late last year, Marathon announced plans to convert the Martinez refinery to one that processes renewable feedstocks, rather than crude oil from fossil fuels. According to the company, the facility is expected to start producing renewable diesel fuel in 2022.

Written by Jasmine Ramirez and produced by Ben Trefny

