News

Free Air Filtration Units Available For Low-Income Asthma Sufferers

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published August 10, 2021 at 4:21 PM PDT
A child wearing a nebulizer decorated to appear like a fish looks at a camera while catching his breath.

About 2,000 individuals will receive portable indoor units as part of California’s “Asthma Mitigation Project.” The machines will be distributed in Santa Clara, San Mateo, San Francisco, Sonoma, Contra Costa, and Alameda County through a coalition of non-profits and health departments.

At a press conference, Tuesday, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf pointed out that they couldn’t come at a better time, saying, “These air filters will not only address air quality, which is being challenged by the wildfire season, but also will lessen the spread of COVID-19 — a double benefit for those who have been most impacted by these horrible disparities that we all must double commit to addressing going forward.”

The Asthma Mitigation Project has $15 million from the state’s general fund. It provides people in need with in-home visits by health workers to provide asthma education, trigger assessment, and remediation.

Ben Trefny
Ben handles daily operations in the news department, overseeing the editorial and sound engineering teams, delivering daily newscasts, producing the nightly news and culture show Crosscurrents, and supervising special projects including KALW's Audio Academy training program.
