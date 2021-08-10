Free Air Filtration Units Available For Low-Income Asthma Sufferers

About 2,000 individuals will receive portable indoor units as part of California’s “ Asthma Mitigation Project .” The machines will be distributed in Santa Clara, San Mateo, San Francisco, Sonoma, Contra Costa, and Alameda County through a coalition of non-profits and health departments.

At a press conference, Tuesday, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf pointed out that they couldn’t come at a better time, saying, “These air filters will not only address air quality, which is being challenged by the wildfire season, but also will lessen the spread of COVID-19 — a double benefit for those who have been most impacted by these horrible disparities that we all must double commit to addressing going forward.”

The Asthma Mitigation Project has $15 million from the state’s general fund. It provides people in need with in-home visits by health workers to provide asthma education, trigger assessment, and remediation.

