State Community Colleges Announce COVID Vaccination Policies

An increase in Covid-19 cases across California has prompted more of the state's community colleges to announce that they will require students and employees to be vaccinated against the virus this fall.

The Los Angeles Community College District, the largest in the state, approved a policy Wednesday that requires students and employees who will be on campus at any of the district's nine colleges to either be fully vaccinated or undergo regular Covid-19 testing. The policy is expected to take effect within two months.

The Los Rios Community College District, which has four colleges in the Sacramento area, this week approved a stricter mandate that will require all students and staff to be vaccinated by October 1 unless they have a medical or religious exception. If students aren't vaccinated and don't have an exception, they cannot attend any classes or events on campus but can take classes online.

Others, including the Peralta Community College District here in Alameda County, have also recently announced vaccine requirements for students or employees.

So far, at least 29 of the state's 115 in-person community colleges have announced some form of a vaccine requirement for this fall. The City College of San Francisco will take up the issue at a board meeting later this month.

